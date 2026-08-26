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EFL Cup third round draw: Liverpool host Spurs as Man United face Brighton

Carabao Cup ball
Carabao Cup ball Paul Currie / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Tottenham were drawn away to Liverpool in the pick of the Carabao Cup third-round ties on Wednesday night after beating Charlton 5-1 to reach the last 32, while Newcastle face a trip to Millwall and Manchester United welcome Premier League rivals Brighton.

The tie is the standout of the round and sends Roberto De Zerbi's side to Anfield weeks after the clubs' Premier League meeting. Spurs advanced with a 5-1 win over Charlton earlier in the evening.

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Coventry City were paired with Aston Villa, while Newcastle, 3-2 winners over West Bromwich Albion, travel to Millwall. Holders Manchester City host Norwich City.

The nine Premier League clubs in European competition entered at this stage, with Manchester United facing Brighton, Premier League champions Arsenal heading to Ipswich Town, Bournemouth hosting Lincoln City, Sunderland meeting Hull City and Crystal Palace taking on Middlesbrough.

Everton, 4-0 winners at Preston on Wednesday, host Wolves. Bradford City, who knocked out Burnley on penalties, travel to Leyton Orient. Leeds United await the winners of Thursday's tie between Chelsea and Luton Town, and West Ham face either Fulham or AFC Wimbledon.

A pre-draw determined home and away status for the eight Champions League and Europa League clubs, who could not be drawn together, with six at home and two away.

The ties are scheduled for September.

EFL Cup third round draw:

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

Manchester United v Brighton

Manchester City v Norwich City

Sunderland v Hull City

Ipswich Town v Arsenal

Coventry City v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Lincoln City

Liverpool v Tottenham

Chelsea or Luton v Leeds United

Millwall v Newcastle United

Fleetwood Town v Sheffield United

Everton v Wolves

Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Reading v Brentford

Peterborough United v Barnsley

West Ham United v Fulham or AFC Wimbledon

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EFL CupAston VillaCoventryTottenhamLiverpoolArsenalBrightonIpswichManchester CityManchester UnitedMillwallNewcastle UtdNorwichAFC WimbledonBournemouthBradford CityChelseaCrystal PalaceEvertonFulhamHull CityLeedsLincoln CityLutonMiddlesbroughSunderlandWest HamWolvesCharltonWest BromBurnleyPrestonBarnsleyBrentfordFleetwood TownLeyton OrientPeterboroughReadingSheffield Utd

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