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Aston Villa is talks to sign AC Milan ace Rafael Leao

Aston Villa is talks to sign AC Milan ace Rafael Leao
Aston Villa is talks to sign AC Milan ace Rafael LeaoMairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks with AC Milan over a deal for forward Rafael Leao.

Unai Emery’s side are in desperate need of some reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window.

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The likes of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, and Ezri Konsa have already left the club., with Ollie Watkins set to be the next as a deal with Saudi side Al Hilal edges closer.

Nicolas Jackson looks set to be coming in to replace Watkins after Villa reached an agreement over a £65 million total package with Chelsea.

Now, according to The Athletic, Villa are in talks to sign unwanted AC Milan forward Leao ahead of Turkish giants Galatasaray.

It’s understood that Villa are looking to sign the 27-year-old on an initial loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

Leao featured 31 times across all competitions for the Italian during the 2025-26 campaign, providing 10 goals and three assists.

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Rafael LeaoAston VillaAC MilanPremier LeagueSerie AFootball transfers

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