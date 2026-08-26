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Galatasaray closing in on agreement with AC Milan for Rafael Leao

Galatasaray closing in on agreement with AC Milan for Rafael Leao
Galatasaray closing in on agreement with AC Milan for Rafael LeaoČTK / imago sportfotodienst / WILLIAM VOLCOV

Galatasaray are reportedly closing in on an agreement with AC Milan for winger Rafael Leao.

The 27-year-old is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans for AC Milan going forward, and the player has also spoken of his desire for a new challenge.

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Leao had registered an interest in playing in either the Premier League or LaLiga, but no concrete offers have come in for him.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are seemingly the only club willing to sign him, and an agreement with AC Milan is getting closer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s understood the deal would be for a fee of €45 million with discussions between the two clubs ongoing.

An agreement on personal terms is the potential stumbling block, but Galatasaray are pushing hard to get the deal over the line.

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Rafael LeaoAC MilanGalatasaraySerie ASuper LigFootball transfers

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