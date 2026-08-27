BREAKING: Liverpool agree £100M fee as Barcola deal edges closer

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a prolonged transfer race to land PSG star Bradley Barcola.

The Reds have been chasing the France international since the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and they are now on the brink of securing him before the Premier League transfer window closes on September 1st.

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Luis Enrique has omitted him from PSG's matchday plans in recent weeks as talks have continued between the two clubs over a final fee.

Barcola is rumoured to have agreed personal terms over a switch to Anfield at the start of the month, but PSG were unconvinced by Liverpool's previous offers, as the stakes ramped up.

The latest update from transfer expert David Ornstein claims a breakthrough has been reached in the last few hours with PSG accepting an up front £100M fee plus a further £20M in future add-ons.

Barcola will not be involved for Liverpool's Premier League home clash with Nottingham Forest on August 29th as the club wrap up the final details of his move.