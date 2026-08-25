Ruben Amorim to raid Man Utd for unwanted defender before summer window slams shut

Former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is set to raid the club for defender Noussair Mazraoui as he begins life at AC Milan.

Mazraoui started in the weekend’s defeat to Hull City, operating at right-back under manager Michael Carrick who replaced him in the 80th minute for Diogo Dalot as the side collapsed at the MKM Stadium.

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The 28-year-old Moroccan international has recently become a late summer transfer target for a handful of sides including AC Milan where Amorim is reportedly keen on stealing him away.

United have already secured Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans in deals worth a combined £85M and are set to snap up Carlos Baleba in a deal said to be worth £70M.

The Red Devils are said to be keen to balance the books after spending over £200M this summer, with the club’s biggest sale being Rasmus Hojlund for around €44.00M.

Mazraoui, who made 49 appearances under the Portuguese head coach during his 14-month reign at Old Trafford, is said to be a major target for Amorim who is keen to improve his backline in Italy.

Mazraoui is currently tied to the Premier League side until the summer of 2028, making a potential deal difficult for Milan as United are in a strong negotiating position.

Milan opened their season with a 2-1 win over Torino whilst United fell to Hull in what are very different starts for both sides. Whether Mazraoui wants to make the switch to Amorim’s side is unknown, but he could be tempted if a bid is made.