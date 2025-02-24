Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Pulisic tells AC Milan fans: I hate letting you down
Christian Pulisic has apologised to AC Milan fans after a difficult week for the club.

Milan were eliminated from the Champions League by Feyenoord before losing to Torino on Saturday, where Pulisic had a penalty saved.

“Really tough week,” Pulisic posted to Instagram on Sunday. 

“Hate letting down this amazing fan base, Will give everything to finish this season on a positive note."

The Toro defeat leaves Milan in seventh place on the table, eight points behind fourth place Juventus.

