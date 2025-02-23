AC Milan coach Conceicao upset for fans after Torino defeat

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao was left fuming after their 2-1 defeat to Torino.

Conceico saw Milan concede an own goal and also Christian Pulisic have a penalty saved on the day.

He said afterwards, "I am sorry for the fans who were present for these last few games. The last 12-15 goals we conceded were pretty much all unforced errors. It’s not about strategy or formations, these are things I often wonder how they are even possible.

“Torino were 1-0 up at half-time without a single shot on goal, whereas we missed a penalty and several other chances. Things happen and we must be stronger when reacting to them. I realise it’s not easy for the players either when Torino’s best player was their goalkeeper and we had 30 attempts on goal.”

On the fans jeering at the end, Conceicao also said: “They are absolutely right to do so. It is on us that we come here and do not win, so naturally there are higher expectations.

"We are not satisfied when there is criticism on the directors, players or staff. We are Milan and we take the criticism all together."