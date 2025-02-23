Torino goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic plays down heroics for victory over AC Milan

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic played down his heroics after their 2-1 win against AC Milam.

Milinkovic-Savic was decisive with seven saves, including denying Christian Pulisic from the spot.

He said afterwards: "It's about the three points.

"I feel good, but it's about the team."

Asked if he can beat Samir Handanovic's six penalty saves in a season, Milinkovic-Savic added: "I always believe, but it's also good if Handa has that record."

 Milinkovic-Savic has now made four penalty saves this season.

