AC Milan midfielder Reijnders: Errors cost us against Torino

AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders admits they're suffering from their mistakes after defeat to Torino on Saturday.

Reijnders scored on the day, but it wasn't enough as Toro won 2-1.

He later told Milan TV: "How we started the match and how we conceded the 2-1. These are things that cannot happen if you are fighting for the top 4 positions in the table.

"We must improve in both phases, because if we continue like this we will complicate our lives. However, we must continue because there are still chances of getting into the top 4 and try to be confident, because we have the qualities, but we must demonstrate them."

Reijnders also said: "I don't know if it's a mental issue, because everyone is always ready for the game. But in every game the mistakes we make complicate our lives, and we must try to avoid them. In both phases we must be more dominant, and that's not what we are doing."