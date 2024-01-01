Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Candela convinced AC Milan, Juventus target Fofana can succeed in Serie A

Candela convinced AC Milan, Juventus target Fofana can succeed in Serie A
Candela convinced AC Milan, Juventus target Fofana can succeed in Serie A
Candela convinced AC Milan, Juventus target Fofana can succeed in Serie AAction Plus
Former Roma fullback Vincent Candela can see Youssouf Fofana succeeding in Serie A.

AC Milan and Juventus are being linked with the AS Monaco midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Candela said at the Milano Football Week event: "I would see Fofana well in Serie A.

"Many teams like him, there will certainly be a good fight. He is at Monaco now, he is doing well, let's see. I am curious, because just as many coaches have changed, there will also be many changes in the transfer market.

"I am curious, because this summer will be an interesting one."

Mentions
Serie ACandela VincentFofana YoussoufAC MilanJuventusMonacoLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal battle PSG for Monaco midfielder Fofana
Arsenal, AC Milan target Fofana: No secret I want to leave Monaco
Tottenham in Monaco contact for Vanderson