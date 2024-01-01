Candela convinced AC Milan, Juventus target Fofana can succeed in Serie A

Former Roma fullback Vincent Candela can see Youssouf Fofana succeeding in Serie A.

AC Milan and Juventus are being linked with the AS Monaco midfielder.

Candela said at the Milano Football Week event: "I would see Fofana well in Serie A.

"Many teams like him, there will certainly be a good fight. He is at Monaco now, he is doing well, let's see. I am curious, because just as many coaches have changed, there will also be many changes in the transfer market.

"I am curious, because this summer will be an interesting one."