Agent recalls Donnarumma quitting AC Milan for PSG
The agent of PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has discussed his original move from AC Milan.

Enzo Raiola admits they felt it was the right move with Milan struggling at the time.

He recalled to Calciomercato.com: “In that period we had moved from the Berlusconi era to a club that was struggling to carry out a project. Gigio had a career ahead of him, remaining in that context was not the right choice.

“If at that moment there had been the Milan of today with Champions League football, I think he would have stayed and we would have talked about another story. But it wasn’t the only reason that made us leave.

“We had the perception that the club didn’t want to keep Donnarumma, there wasn’t a great desire to close the renewal agreement.”

On the prospect of a return to Serie A, Raiola added: “Football is beautiful because it’s unpredictable, anything can happen. Today I think it’s tough, but never say never.”

