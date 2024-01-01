Pruzzi encourages Pellegrini to leave Roma

Former Roma striker Roberto Pruzzo says Lorenzo Pellegrini should leave the Giallorossi.

Pellegrini is now being barracked by Roma fans after a disappointing season so far.

But Pruzzo told Radio Mattino: "There's a lot of talk about him at Roma, but if (Italy coach Luciano) Spalletti, who knows him better than anyone, often makes him play as a starter, there's a reason.

"If I were Pellegrini, I'd think about leaving Roma."

Pruzzo scored 138 goals for Roma and won five trophies, including the Scudetto.