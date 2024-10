Roma are eyeing Nottingham Forest fullback Ola Aina.

The defender joined Forest last year from Torino.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Nigeria international is on a contract that expires next summer and La Gazzetta dello Sport says Roma are showing interest in the 28-year-old.

The Italian giants are considering making a bid for Aina in January.

Forest is said to want €12-15m to sell Aina over the winter market.