Pogba: What I told Yildiz about Juventus No10 shirt

Paul Pogba insists he's happy Kenan Yildiz now has the Juventus No10 shirt.

Pogba has seen a four-year doping ban cut to 18 months after a successful appeal, meaning he can play again in March.

For the moment he doesn't have a shirt number and he told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It is not my number, it is Juve’s number! When I returned to Manchester United in 2016, it’s not like I took the 10 with me. I told Kenan he has talent and he deserves that shirt. I could tell from the first training sessions that he was different.

“Juventus did well to focus on the present, as I had a four-year ban, so of course they gave the 10 to Kenan.”

Pogba added, “It has been a very difficult year, but the thing that hurt the most was going past the stadium and the Continassa training ground every day to take my kids to school, without being able to go in to train or play with Juventus.

“I felt like a caged lion. At one point I wanted to leave Italy with my family, because the situation hurt too much.”