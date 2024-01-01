Marseille watching Pogba situation at Juventus

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba could be set for a reunion with an old teammate in the winter.

The Frenchman has seen his drugs ban reduced from four years to 18 months.

As a result, he can start to play matches in March and can resume his career in January.

Per NCI, Pogba could be reunited with his former Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood.

He is wanted by Marseille in France, who secured Greenwood in the summer from United.

The French giants are eager to further bolster Roberto De Zerbi’s squad with Pogba’s signing.