Lingard: Man Utd fans just didn't know the real Pogba
Jesse Lingard has defended Paul Pogba's time with Manchester United.

FC Seoul attacker Lingard discussed the Juventus midfielder in his column for The Times.

Lingard wrote: "A couple of years ago when I opened up about my mum's depression and my own mental health, many reached out, especially footballers. 

"Yes, we have the dream career, but we're just human beings too and it might surprise you how many are going through certain situations.

"I messaged Jadon Sancho with some support and we spoke regularly when he was going through tough times at United. Another of my boys is Paul Pogba. We connected from day one when he arrived in United's academy aged 16 and I love the kid.

"So many people want to judge him, but I always think; 'Jeez, you just don't know him as a person'. If you actually sat down and spoke to Paul then you'd find he's one of the humblest individuals you'll ever meet and football - he loves it to death. He has so much dedication, his own personal trainers, physios, chefs."

