Pogba leaves door open to Marseille as he discusses Juventus comeback plans

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken at length for the first time since his doping ban was slashed.

A four-year suspension has been cut to 18 months on appeal, meaning Pogba can return to the pitch in March.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s like I have been given another chance, I got back what had been taken away and provided with a new lease of life,” Pogba told L’Equipe.

“March feels like it’s tomorrow, it’ll come fast and I cannot wait.”

On former Juve and Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra urging Olympique Marseille to move for him, Pogba continued: “I laugh, because it is Uncle Pat, he said it as a joke. I am still under contract, so it is not credible.

“I already have a club, so I only thinking about returning and getting out of this situation. Of course, nobody knows what tomorrow holds, so never say never.

“My objective is above all to get back in shape, because I haven’t played for a while. There are other players in the France squad, it’s not like they will just sit back down because Paul Pogba is available. It’s up to me to earn my place.”