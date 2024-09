Pogba reconnects with Juventus online

Paul Pogba has reconnected with Juventus.

The France midfielder has begun following his club again on social media.

Pogba and his legal team are preparing to launch an appeal against his four-year doping ban.

The former Manchester United midfielder still has two years on his Juve contract, though is collecting minimum wage in Italy while serving his suspension.

However, Pogba is now without a shirt number, with his No10 taken by Kenan Yildiz this season.