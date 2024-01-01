Agent raises Marseille option for Juventus outcast Arthur

The agent of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo admits interest is arriving from Olympique Marseille.

Arthur is out of the plans of Juve coach Thiago Motta and been encouraged to find himself a new club.

Agent Federico Pastorello told TMW: "There have been some discussions, he is the type of player who can interest (Marseille coach Roberto) De Zerbi.

"Let's see, there was a problem with players from outside the EU and it wasn't very easy, we'll see in January."

Arthur was linked with Napoli ahead of the season.

"They never asked me. We have to find a solution, it is a mortal shame to see a player of his quality not used.

"Unfortunately, he is not part of Juventus' plans, although in my opinion he could have given something different in the light of the new playing system. We accept and respect the club's decision but in January we will find something new."