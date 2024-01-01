LAFC, Marseille early options for Juventus midfielder Pogba

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has fielded an approach from LAFC.

Pogba has seen his four-year doping ban cut to 18 months on appeal, meaning he can return to the pitch in March.

A move away from Juve has been mooted for the France international and a switch to MLS has been raised.

Tuttosport says LAFC are in contact with Pogba about a move to the 'States for next season. For the moment, the midfielder is yet to respond.

Pogba is also interesting Olympique Marseille ahead of the January market.