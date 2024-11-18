Pogba keen on joining major French side as he pushes for place in France national team

After terminating his contract with Juventus last week, Paul Pogba is looking to join a new team in January with the preference being a French side.

The 31-year-old's ban for taking a prohibited substance expires in March of next year and now sources have told ESPN that the iconic midfielder is looking for a move in a few months' time in an attempt to rebuild his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sources suggest that the former Manchester United star wants to play in one of his home continent's established leagues in order to give himself a better chance of climbing into Didier Deschamps' France setup where he has fallen out of place.

Several clubs have been in contact with the player's entourage over a potential move as he trains in Miami to raise his match fitness ahead of the January transfer window. Pogba tested positive for DHEA and has not played since Sept. 3, 2023 following Juventus' Serie A game against Udinese in August of that year.

Injuries have also limited the Frenchman to just eight Serie A appearances in his second spell at Juventus before his ban last year and now after his contract termination he will be hoping to keep fit and return to his old self.

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now on the App Store and Google Play Store