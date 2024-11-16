Pogba releases statement after Juventus departure

Paul Pogba has released a statement after being released from his contract at Juventus.

The announcement was made on Friday, with Pogba now a free agent.

The former Manchester United midfielder had a doping ban cut from four years to 18 months on appeal, meaning he can take the pitch again from March.

He posted to social media: “It has been a privilege to pull on the shirt of the bianconeri and to share so many special moments together.

“I cherish the memories we made. They live on.

“Even in the most difficult moments over the past year, your support was crucial and I want to thank Juve fans around the world for their compassion.

“It has been a pleasure to have experienced so many great moments with my team-mates over the years and I wish them every success in the future.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career and to stepping out on the pitch with my next club.”