Prem clubs watching Pogba situation at Juventus

Ansser Sadiq
Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly the target of Premier League interest.

The Frenchman has seen a long-term doping ban reduced to less than two years, which means he will be able to play in 2025.

Pogba, who is only 31, is at Juventus but may well find that he is not wanted at the Turin club.

Per Sky Sports, teams from the MLS, Saudi Arabia, and the Premier League are all interested.

Pogba wants to stay in Europe for at least another year or two, as he has unfinished business.

A Premier League move would appeal, especially if he could get one over his old club United.

