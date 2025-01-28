Pogba drops big hint over next club move

Free agent Paul Pogba has hinted his next club could soon be confirmed.

Pogba is now a free agent after terminating his contract with Juventus by mutual consent. He is due to return to action in March when his doping ban concludes.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Frenchman continues to be a bit cryptic on social media and fuel rumors about his future.

A short while ago, he shared an image on Instagram with a difficult-to-decipher message: "Let's see what's about to happen..."

Former Manchester United midfielder Pogba has been training in Miami to build up his fitness during his ban.