Pogba drops big hint over next club move

Free agent Paul Pogba has hinted his next club could soon be confirmed.

Pogba is now a free agent after terminating his contract with Juventus by mutual consent. He is due to return to action in March when his doping ban concludes.

The Frenchman continues to be a bit cryptic on social media and fuel rumors about his future.

A short while ago, he shared an image on Instagram with a difficult-to-decipher message: "Let's see what's about to happen..."

Former Manchester United midfielder Pogba has been training in Miami to build up his fitness during his ban.

 

 

