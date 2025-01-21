Tribal Football
Most Read
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Chelsea target Arsenal defender as solution for their defensive crisis

Pogba: Offers now arriving - including from Russia

Paul Vegas
Pogba: Offers now arriving - including from Russia
Pogba: Offers now arriving - including from RussiaTribalfootball
Free agent Paul Pogba admits offers are now arriving as he prepares to return to top-level football.

Released from his contract at Juventus, Pogba is now training as he waits for his doping ban to be completed. An appeal saw the suspension slashed from four years to 18 months, meaning the former Manchester United can play again in March.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to Twitch streamer AmineMaTue, Pogba revealed: "There are offers, some interesting, some less so... Russia, yes, there have been offers, but it is not my objective. We have other objectives.

"A club that plays in the Champions League? Why not. If it comes, of course, why not. We always aim for the best clubs.

"After that, however, it does not only depend on me, but on many other things."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePogba PaulJuventusManchester UnitedSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda
Pereira urges Pogba to consider Fulham move
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr