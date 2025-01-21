Pogba: Offers now arriving - including from Russia

Free agent Paul Pogba admits offers are now arriving as he prepares to return to top-level football.

Released from his contract at Juventus, Pogba is now training as he waits for his doping ban to be completed. An appeal saw the suspension slashed from four years to 18 months, meaning the former Manchester United can play again in March.

Speaking to Twitch streamer AmineMaTue, Pogba revealed: "There are offers, some interesting, some less so... Russia, yes, there have been offers, but it is not my objective. We have other objectives.

"A club that plays in the Champions League? Why not. If it comes, of course, why not. We always aim for the best clubs.

"After that, however, it does not only depend on me, but on many other things."