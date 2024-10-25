Pisilli happy with new Roma role in victory over Dynamo Kyiv

Roma attacker Niccolo Pisilli was happy with his new role in last night's Europa League win against Dynamo Kyiv.

Pisilli was dropped back into an attacking midfield role and produced an impressive performance on the night.

He later said after the 1-0 win: "The position on the pitch was a little different than usual, the coach gave me different tasks and I hope I did my best what he asked of me.

"I have always played in that area of ​​the pitch, but the role of attacking midfielder, played in the past in the youth teams, allows me to move with a certain familiarity. Today I don't know if I did it very well, but as far as movements and getting out of the way, I think I did."

Asked about his preferred position, Pisilli also said: "Let's say I feel comfortable in different positions, but the trequartista is a role I know well from the youth teams. Today, perhaps, I didn't express my best, but I think I can interpret it effectively.

"When you give it your all, you do well. Today, (Tommaso) Baldanzi and I created havoc, generating goal opportunities. The synergy with him works very well."