Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner

Roma do enough to see off Dynamo Kyiv in Europa League

Paul Vegas
Roma do enough to see of Dynamo Kyiv in Europa League
Roma do enough to see of Dynamo Kyiv in Europa LeagueAction Plus
Roma did enough to overcome Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Artem Dovbyk struck a penalty for Roma's 1-0 win to ease some pressure on coach Ivan Juric.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tommaso Baldanzi won the spotkick after being fouled by Dynamo's Taras Mykhavko on 23 minutes.

Dynamo fought back and tested Roma's defence several times and also had a goal ruled out for offside.

However, Roma took greater control after the break, dominating possession and creating more chances.

Roma almost doubled the lead in the final minutes when Eldor Shomurodov fired wide, but Dovbyk's penalty was enough to see the hosts take the three points. 

Mentions
Europa LeagueSerie ADovbyk ArtemAS RomaDynamo Kyiv
Related Articles
Baroni makes clear Lazio's Euro ambitions; wary of away record going to Twente
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
The Calcio Comment: Does Roma's squad suit Juric demands?