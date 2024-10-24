Roma do enough to see off Dynamo Kyiv in Europa League

Roma do enough to see of Dynamo Kyiv in Europa League

Roma did enough to overcome Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Artem Dovbyk struck a penalty for Roma's 1-0 win to ease some pressure on coach Ivan Juric.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tommaso Baldanzi won the spotkick after being fouled by Dynamo's Taras Mykhavko on 23 minutes.

Dynamo fought back and tested Roma's defence several times and also had a goal ruled out for offside.

However, Roma took greater control after the break, dominating possession and creating more chances.

Roma almost doubled the lead in the final minutes when Eldor Shomurodov fired wide, but Dovbyk's penalty was enough to see the hosts take the three points.