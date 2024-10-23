Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***

Roma coach Ivan Juric is demanding a reaction from his players against Dynamo Kyiv.

Roma meet Dynamo in the Europa League on the back of a run of disappointing results.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juric says the players must find a way to shake off their poor form tomorrow night.

What kind of rotation do you foresee?

"I haven't decided yet, I have a feverish attack. I think there will be some changes also to have more possibilities in the championship to make different choices. It won't be a massive change, but a little yes."

Does Roma seem as bad as they claim?

"Halfway. I think that in the last match I saw Roma playing well but now we don't have a winning mentality. The mentality is not Roma. In the end I think we have everything we need to work well. There is a way to work well, but the mentality is not winning. We need to change our tune. We need to make changes. Starting tomorrow I expect an even greater will to improve the situation even more. We need a stronger character. I expect much more. Matches with mistakes like in Monza are not acceptable."

Does the team lack the necessary quality?

"I think the team did a lot of the right things the other day. Even against Elfsborg, even in Bilbao. But right now I'm only half happy. I see people who have improved a lot but we are not what Roma should be at this moment. That is, a team that has to win. I don't see any excuses and I won't give them. We have to react with character. This is the moment to push. My team has to show what it's made of."

Is Angelino a 'forced' choice as the left wing-back because the others are not in shape?

"Hermoso is in very good condition. I like him a lot in that role. I make different choices for Angelino and him. I prefer someone who dribbles. Angelino makes excellent crosses and is very good in the defensive phase. He plays well as a fifth but not only. It is a technical choice to use him as a left wing-back."

Hummel and Le Fee starters?

"I'm thinking about it and I still have to decide. I can't tell you now, because I don't know. We have to decide when the right time is. I'm thinking about it seriously."

Is there something missing at the board level? Are you missing a managerial figure?

"I don't lack anything. I have a director who I often speak to and we talk. He comes to watch the training sessions and we talk a lot. I can cling to excuses. But that's weak. We have to get to the match and eat them up. We shouldn't give ourselves excuses. Top sports center. Top management. Here, yes, there are only mentality problems. We're not at Inter's level but we're there. Starting tomorrow, I want to see certain things, not in terms of commitment but in terms of results. I don't like this trend. Do we talk about others? No, that's enough. We have to put some things in place to change our mentality at this time."

How do you train the mentality of this team?

"The winning mentality is trained during training. There you grow and become tough and hard. In my opinion it is also the daily work. Approaching the game in a certain way helps you. If in a month the level rises so much it means that the body after the work, gets used to it. The same goes for the mind. We are not there yet. We are working on it."

Do you need more dynamism in the middle of the pitch?

“Certain things are good, but we can do much better. We can do better in general, there have been games in which I was satisfied, the other day less so, we have many players in that area of ​​the pitch, we will look for other variations. There is no doubt. There are no fixed positions, absolutely, especially when things are not going well. I see them all the same and they can all play."

In the end, it is always the quality of the players that makes the difference. Does this mean that certain players, at this moment, are not giving what they could give?

“I think that when I play in Monza, I have to win. When I see the match with Inter, I have to draw. When I see the one with Elfsborg, I have to win or draw. With Bilbao, I have to win. It means that when you play a certain type of match with sacrifice and desire, you have to get it.

"Then there will be days that go badly, that you play badly and that you lose. At this moment we are in debt, the performances are superior to the results, but it is not an excuse, it means that mentally we are not ready. Let's put the goals with Monza and Bilbao, they must not happen. Marking inside the penalty area, I keep him or I don't keep him there.

"This team, for me, will grow, but it has a great opportunity, these guys have a unique opportunity in their lives. In a situation of total s***, of total disaster around them, they can get back up, but inside them they have to have a different wickedness, a hallucinating hunger to turn things around and come back.

"It happens to you very few times in life, to be in situations like these, contested and booed, for various reasons. The fan is always right, but they can turn the situation around, they have to take it like this, an opportunity of the most beautiful life there is. In such a magnificent place, with the stadium always full and hallucinating support, they have to turn the situation around. To turn things around they have to become beasts. The game is good, the running is good, the accelerations are good, but they have to have a different mentality. I expect something different from tomorrow."