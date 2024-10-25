Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
REVEALED: Man Utd shirt number for Kone

Roma coach Juric happy to take battling win against Dynamo Kyiv

Carlos Volcano
Roma coach Juric happy to take battling win against Dynamo Kyiv
Roma coach Juric happy to take battling win against Dynamo KyivAction Plus
Roma coach Ivan Juric was left pleased with their 1-0 Europa League win against Dynamo Kyiv.

Artem Dovbyk struck a first-half penalty for the victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Juric said, "There were moments during which I liked the team a lot, while I liked other moments less, as we lacked a bit of certainty and self-confidence.

“But if I look at the chances we created, shot on goals, corners and everything, it was a much-deserved win.

I think that in the closing minutes, by sitting deeper and creating numerical superiority at the back, we managed it very well. Our aggressivity was very good, but it was not the first time.”

On youngsters Tommaso Baldanzi and Niccolo Pisilli, he also said: “I like Le Fee a lot, he can do much better than today, but it was his first game.

“He’s intelligent and sensitive. Baldanzi plays good and direct football, he runs at the goal, and it’s a crucial aspect. Then, he also carries out the defensive phase with intelligence.

“We have a lot of youngsters who are leaving me very pleased and they can still improve a lot.

“Pisilli is an incredible talent, he can do better because he runs too much at times and loses position.

“But I love to coach him, he’s an incredible talent, humble, he controls the ball by pointing forward. He can play in the middle or a bit more advanced.”

Mentions
Europa LeagueSerie AAS RomaDynamo Kyiv
Related Articles
Baroni delighted as Lazio win at Twente
Roma do enough to see off Dynamo Kyiv in Europa League
Baroni makes clear Lazio's Euro ambitions; wary of away record going to Twente