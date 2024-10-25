Roma coach Juric happy to take battling win against Dynamo Kyiv

Roma coach Ivan Juric was left pleased with their 1-0 Europa League win against Dynamo Kyiv.

Artem Dovbyk struck a first-half penalty for the victory.

Juric said, "There were moments during which I liked the team a lot, while I liked other moments less, as we lacked a bit of certainty and self-confidence.

“But if I look at the chances we created, shot on goals, corners and everything, it was a much-deserved win.

I think that in the closing minutes, by sitting deeper and creating numerical superiority at the back, we managed it very well. Our aggressivity was very good, but it was not the first time.”

On youngsters Tommaso Baldanzi and Niccolo Pisilli, he also said: “I like Le Fee a lot, he can do much better than today, but it was his first game.

“He’s intelligent and sensitive. Baldanzi plays good and direct football, he runs at the goal, and it’s a crucial aspect. Then, he also carries out the defensive phase with intelligence.

“We have a lot of youngsters who are leaving me very pleased and they can still improve a lot.

“Pisilli is an incredible talent, he can do better because he runs too much at times and loses position.

“But I love to coach him, he’s an incredible talent, humble, he controls the ball by pointing forward. He can play in the middle or a bit more advanced.”