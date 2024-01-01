Pioli linked with shock AC Milan return thanks to contract

Pioli linked with shock AC Milan return thanks to contract

Stefano Pioli is being linked with a shock return to AC Milan.

With Milan struggling at the start of the season under new coach Paulo Fonseca, TMW says Pioli is now being linked with a return.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pioli stepped down at the end of last season, but remains under contract at Milan.

The Italian was all set to move to Al Ittihad, with a three-year contract having been agreed with the Saudi Pro League club.

However, the move eventually fell through with Karim Benzema an influence, and so Pioli remains on gardening leave from the Rossonero.