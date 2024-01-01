Tight budget key to AC Milan choosing Fonseca

Tribal Football
Paulo Fonseca's appointment at AC Milan is already being questioned.

An underwhelming start to the season has the spotlight on the Portuguese and the team's performance so far.

TMW says Milan passed on the likes of Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Gasperini, due to their asking price.

Milan budgeted for a package of €3m-a-year, which brought Fonseca to the forefront.

That his playing system was similar to predecessor Stefano Pioli's was also a factor in his appointment.

However, the focus is now on Fonseca - and also director Zlatan Ibrahimovic - as Milan  struggle to find cohesion under the new coach.

