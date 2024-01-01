Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club
Man Utd considering unwanted Chelsea winger in Sancho swap deal
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Man Utd face early deadline to register Ugarte

DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Ajax midfielder Vos

DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Ajax midfielder Vos
DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Ajax midfielder Vos
DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Ajax midfielder VosTribalfootball
AC Milan have signed Ajax midfielder Silvano Vos.

The 19 year-old joins Milan in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Milan announced today:  "AC Milan announces that it has definitively acquired the sporting services of Silvano Vos from AFC Ajax.

"The midfielder, born on March 16, 2005 in Amsterdam, grew up in the youth teams of the Dutch club, before making his debut in the First Team on April 9, 2023.

"Vos has also already made several appearances both in the Europa League and with the youth teams of the Dutch national team. Silvano Vos joins the Milan Futuro team."

Mentions
Serie AVos SilvanoAC MilanAjaxEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ajax urging Leicester to take Bergwijn in cut-price deal
Celtic, Venezia chasing Man City winger Ndala
Agent explains Ajax choice for Juventus defender Rugani