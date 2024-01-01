DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Ajax midfielder Vos

AC Milan have signed Ajax midfielder Silvano Vos.

The 19 year-old joins Milan in a permanent transfer.

Milan announced today: "AC Milan announces that it has definitively acquired the sporting services of Silvano Vos from AFC Ajax.

"The midfielder, born on March 16, 2005 in Amsterdam, grew up in the youth teams of the Dutch club, before making his debut in the First Team on April 9, 2023.

"Vos has also already made several appearances both in the Europa League and with the youth teams of the Dutch national team. Silvano Vos joins the Milan Futuro team."