Percassi Snr: Atalanta now respected across Europe

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi says they can be proud of their year.

Percassi was speaking at the club's Christmas Party, where he reflected on their Europa League triumph and Champions League qualification.

Percassi said: "I have to judge the year, it seems to me that it was amazing, considering what we did as Atalanta in the Europa League, won and that everyone envies us, but that today they respect even more. We have relationships with all the European clubs and they give us a lot of compliments.

"It is a credit to the players, the coach, all the staff, not only those who work on the pitch but also off it, who are indispensable for us. We have a group of extraordinary people, thanks to them we have achieved a fantastic goal."

On the current season, he continued: "It seems to me that even in the new championship we are not in a bad position, sometimes I look at the standings and tell myself that it is not true. Could it be that tomorrow it will change and we will go back to where we started?

"We must keep our feet on the ground, be very careful, because it is a very difficult sector and we manage a team that cannot compete with the others in terms of takings. However, this year we are also in a very strong position in the standings.

"In Zingonia there are extraordinary people who envy us all. That's why I say well done, well done Atalanta. There's my son Luca who does a remarkable job, he gives me a big hand, he lets me move forward in other sectors because he is a guarantee. I can only say Forza Atalanta."

