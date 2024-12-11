The Calcio Comment: Atalanta thriving under football genius Gasperini

Gian Piero Gasperini is a footballing genius, and he’s proven it time and time again throughout his career.

Years ago, he achieved extraordinary results at Genoa, but since arriving in Bergamo, he has discovered his personal Eden. His Atalanta side is a pure expression of footballing paradise.

On Friday, Ademola Lookman and his teammates triumphed over AC Milan with a 2-1 victory, propelling Atalanta to the top of the standings. They now sit two points clear of Napoli, who stumbled against a resurgent Lazio under Marco Baroni, another team currently riding a wave of form.

The decisive goal came from Lookman, consistently one of Atalanta’s standout performers, capitalizing on a lapse in Milan’s defense. However, it was Charles De Ketelaere, once an underwhelming figure in a Milan shirt, who opened the scoring for Atalanta. In Bergamo, De Ketelaere has transformed into a game-changer, a goal-and-assist machine who has exceeded expectations.

Milan briefly found an equaliser through Alvaro Morata, but the match statistics told the real story: Atalanta registered 17 shots (eight on target) compared to Milan’s six (two on target). It was a relentless attack-versus-defense scenario, with Atalanta firmly in control.

Atalanta’s show of strength has become routine, as the league table confirms. Five consecutive wins, 38 goals scored, and a squad brimming with talent make Gasperini’s side look unstoppable. The manager’s ability to tailor his lineup to each opponent has made the team an unpredictable force. While it’s still December and the season is long, the thought lingers: could this finally be the year Gasperini’s Atalanta lifts the Scudetto?

Such an achievement would be the crowning glory of Atalanta’s remarkable management. Over the years, they have built a sustainable empire, cleverly buying players at low cost, developing them into stars, and selling them at high profit.

This virtuous cycle has fueled the team’s ascent, with Gasperini’s brilliance at its core. His ability to nurture talent has been unparalleled, often producing players who struggle to replicate their success once they leave Bergamo. This is no coincidence, Gasperini is one of the finest coaches of recent years. Atalanta’s faith in him, entrusting him with the club’s project, has been richly rewarded.

The road ahead looks favorable for Marten De Roon and his teammates, with upcoming matches against Cagliari and Empoli. On paper, these fixtures should be manageable for a team brimming with confidence. In the past, such promising runs were sometimes derailed by unexpected defeats or lacklustre performances. But this season feels different.

Atalanta has matured, mastering the art of managing matches and grinding out results when necessary. They consistently outpace their rivals, beating direct competitors and winning matches even when not at their sparkling best. Playing under Gasperini seems to revive players or elevate them to new heights, a testament to his magic.

With such a talented squad and a visionary leader, Atalanta fans have every reason to dream. This could very well be the year when nothing seems impossible.

