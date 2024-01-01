Pedro delighted scoring in Lazio triumph: We can win Europa League

Pedro feels Lazio are capable of winning the Europa League.

The veteran scored in their 4-1 win against Europa League opponents Nice last night and spoke to the press afterwards.

The match:

"It wasn't as easy as it seemed, but we are in good form and we put in a good performance. We are happy."

Scoring after a long time?

"I'm happy to have helped the team by scoring, it's been a long time since that happened. I also wanted to score for myself, to gain confidence and that I can stay here."

Marco Baroni's game?

"I like it, we keep the ball and play between the lines, I'm doing well. Even without the ball we are aggressive and we have to continue like this."

What is the strength of this Lazio?

"They are strong, but it's early and we just have to continue like this. Sunday there will be another very important match and we want to put in a great performance."

Your future at the end of the season?

"I don't know, it's hard to say anything now. I want to stay here until the end and at the end of the season we'll see what happens. For now I'm fine, I want to enjoy this year and we'll see what happens."

Is the enthusiasm contagious?

"We have to think about arriving at the match as focused as possible. Sunday will be difficult, Empoli are playing well and getting results. They are a healthy team, it will be difficult but we want to climb the table."

Is this the strongest Lazio he has played for?

"I don't know, we are working well. Strong players have left but the young players who have arrived are helping the team and have an excellent level."

Is the Europa League a goal for Lazio?

"Yes, it must always be a goal to be in Europe and do well in these competitions. Lazio has the quality to reach the Champions League, but now they must play the Europa League at their best."

Taty Castellanos' growth?

"It all depends on confidence. You always play, you have responsibilities. Dia is also an interesting player, he starts further back but has great qualities and Taty exploits this quality of the team. He is a very important player who can still grow a lot, but he is doing well and must continue like this."