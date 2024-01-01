Juca-Parent: Lazio ideal place for Dele-Jashiro

Agent Maxime Juca-Parent has explained the process of bringing Fisayo Dele-Bashiro to Lazio.

The young midfielder is beginning to now establish himself at Lazio.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juca-Parent told gianlucadimarzio.com: "He is a calm person, a bit reserved at first and always very smiling. I discovered Fizzy at Sheffield Wednesday and then I followed him to Turkey. I got in touch with the boy and his agent a year ago and started working to bring him to Italy.

"I wanted to make him known in Italian football. That's how our journey began in the first days of September 2023. In the months that followed, I thought that the perfect place for him would be Lazio. We worked with the club for almost five months before arriving at his transfer. So, if Dele-Bashiru is in Rome today, it's all thanks to this collaboration with the boy's agent.

"Lazio is suitable for his growth path. Arriving at Lazio at this age and with his qualities I think that the team will allow him to acquire a lot of maturity and improve on a tactical level. The club allows him to have a great margin of progress and he is giving Lazio the right thanks by playing as he did yesterday".