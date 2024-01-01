Lazio coach Baroni talks up Vecino ahead of Nice clash

Lazio coach Marco Baroni says they're excited to be back in Europe this week.

Lazio open their Europa Conference League campaign against Nice tomorrow and Baroni previewed the tie this morning.

What kind of Lazio should we expect tomorrow? What flaws are you working on?

"Tomorrow we face a difficult opponent who plays good football, a 3-4-2-1 that often becomes a 3-4-3 and we will have to manage a double width, we will need the best Lazio. The boys are fine, today will be the last session. We work hard, we know that work leads us to fill the gaps and grow, creating this strong identity that we are looking for. As I have already said, the group is very participatory and if in these tight weeks we have few training sessions, but very intense ones."

We have gone from a certain distrust to euphoria, does this worry you? Do you expect a further leap in quality from those who have played less?

"Enthusiasm is one of the most important aspects that you need to have, the joy of coming to the pitch. Then balance is fundamental, we must always understand that these moments must be managed. I like it when a team feels pain from a defeat, this helps you give your best but we must manage the moments. The performance aspect and work are the two aspects that lead you to achieve your goals. I have guys who work hard, my attention and that of the staff is focused on managing these resources, all these close matches expose you to physical and mental stress which is the most difficult to manage. We will change something, we must look for this energy and I have no doubts about the responses I will receive. Whoever goes on the pitch will give their all."

Should the two midfielders be the two players who run the most each game?

"Sometimes the term all-rounder is used, this is the main aspect. In the team's mobility it is clear that the midfielders have a greater range of action and must be balanced between the possession and non-possession phases. We have very good players who give themselves a lot, then clearly they must be supported and the team is growing. I am convinced that regardless of who goes on the pitch they will do well, I will look at the minutes of the last matches but it will be a midfield up to par."

Lazio continues to concede a lot of goals and Nice scores a lot, are you trying to give more balance to the team?

"We always have to work on this, but the team is fourth in terms of number of shots conceded on target and fourth in terms of best team pressing. This data gives me the dimension that the team is working more and more to improve the defensive phase. We want to score goals, attack and shoot on target, I have been saying this since my first press conference. We are third in terms of number of goals and I think the team is having a good balance, we have conceded ten goals in six games but many goals have a nature that over time we will not concede again."

Are you surprised by your team's performance?

"No, from day one I showed the team the data and I said that I was coaching a strong team. I am lucky to coach a strong team, maybe I risk repeating myself but I do it willingly because the participation in the work that I found from day one allows us to bring the daily work to the field. I am happy but we have to work, we have just started and there is a lot of work to put in. We only think about work and improvement, it is the only way that can allow us to reach the goal."

Is a player like Matias Vecino a luxury?

"He is fundamental in every aspect, he is in overflowing physical condition and he perceives it. I train guys who come in at the most important moments of the game, those who come in do so at a decisive moment and you only have to look at the game in Turin. From this point of view Vecino gives a huge contribution, but he also does it in his work during the week and he is a fundamental resource for us."