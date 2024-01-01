Baroni delighted as Lazio thump Nice

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was delighted with his players after their 4-1 rout of Europa League opponents Nice.

Taty Castellanos struck twice, with Pedro and Mattia Zaccagni (penalty) also scoring for Lazio. Jeremie Boga netted for OGCN.

“The team played very well and it wasn’t easy, but they had the right mentality and I received an important response from the players who hadn’t received as many opportunities so far this season,” Baroni told Sky Italia.

“It doesn’t matter who or where we are playing, the team must always have courage and joy in its football. This is a positive moment of form and we have the utmost concentration.

“This is a team that has ample margin for improvement, I am certain of it.”

He added, “We have a lot of good attacking players in the squad, they have to work hard to maintain the tempo and matches like these require sacrifice.

“If we all do that, then this team can play beautiful football with talented forwards.”