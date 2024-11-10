Pecchia pleased with crucial Parma win at Venezia

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia was left pleased with their 2-1 win at Venezia.

Emanuele Valeri and Ange-Yoan Bonny struck Parma's goals, leaving Pecchia happy as they moved away from the dropzone.

What makes you happiest?

"A bit of everything, especially the victory that we were missing, but had slipped away from us in other cases even when we deserved it. Well, Benedyczak's return was a difficult match for him after such a long time and I'm happy for him."

Did you think of the match like this?

"I thought it would be different given that we went down early. Now I'm recovering several players, but we always change while keeping our ideas firmly in place."

The choices up front?

"In Turin the match with Juve took away a lot of energy, which we then paid for in Genoa. I needed new energy, I also had the impression that Benedyczak and Cancellieri had something more."

Where did the comeback come from?

"It wasn't easy, there was a good atmosphere, we took home 3 points against a team that was doing well and was coming off a good period."

Did you win without being beautiful?

"We can't always play this way, we have to maintain our line. We were rewarded even if the match could have had a different outcome."

How did you manage to keep your enthusiasm high despite everything?

"I ask the environment to create it, because I know this team too well: it needs enthusiasm to express itself and do well. Of course, I didn't tell jokes, I behaved in the same way continuing with my ideas."