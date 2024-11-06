Massimiliano Esposito exclusive: Giving my Brescia No10 to Baggio; Rescuing Reggiana; Appreciating Mazzone

Napoli, Lazio, Brescia... Massimiliano Esposito played with and was coach by Italian football royalty. The former striker also became a cult hero with another of his former teams, Reggiana. Esposito famously scoring a crucial goal against AC Milan that ensured Reggiana's survival in Serie A.

After retiring from professional football, Esposito transitioned into coaching, including a stint in Beach Soccer. In this exclusive interview with Tribalfootball.com, Esposito reflects on his playing days, shares his insights into modern football, and talks about his future.

You’ve played for several major clubs during your career such as Lazio, Napoli, Verona, Brescia, and Venezia. Which was the most beautiful experience for you and which was the most difficult?

"Playing for Napoli, my hometown team, was both the most beautiful and difficult experience of my career. I fulfilled a childhood dream by playing in the stadium, in the locker rooms, and at the training center where Diego Maradona once trained. However, those were dark times for the club, and the seasons weren’t easy. It was tough for a local boy like me to experience that."

[b]During your career, you worked with several important Italian football managers like Zeman, Mazzone, and Del Neri. How was it working with them, and how would you describe them?

"I was fortunate to learn from brilliant coaches. Zeman was a master of the 4-3-3 formation, not very outgoing but extremely clear in his ideas. Lazio had a great season under him. Carletto Mazzone, on the other hand, taught me a lot on a human level. He was a man of his word, coherent and charismatic. I still pass on his teachings to the players I coach today."

How do you remember the goal you scored at San Siro on the final day of the season against the Scudetto-winning Milan, which helped Reggiana avoid relegation?

"That goal is still celebrated today, 30 years later, and remains unforgettable for me and the Reggiana fans. I vividly remember the festive atmosphere in San Siro for Milan’s title celebration, followed by the joy of Reggiana supporters after our historic survival."

[b]How was your experience at Lazio, and what was it like playing alongside players like Marchegiani, Favalli, Nesta, Negro, Di Matteo, and Signori?

"My time at Lazio was significant because playing alongside so many champions helped me grow. It taught me how to handle both victories and defeats."

How was your experience at Napoli, and how was it being part of a team with players like Ayala, Colonnese, and Pecchia?

"My experience at Napoli was different. It was a difficult season, and without the experience I had gained at Lazio, it would have been even harder to endure."

[b]In the teams you played for, you had many strong defenders like Favalli, Nesta, Ayala, Colonnese, Cannavaro, Materazzi, and Galli. But who was the toughest to face in training?

"In both training and matches, I found it tough to beat Ayala, who was strong, explosive, and determined, and Maldini, who had virtually no weaknesses."

What was it like playing with a football legend like Roberto Baggio, and how would you describe him up close?

"When I arrived at Brescia, my teammates gave me the number 10 shirt before Baggio joined. Soon after, Mazzone announced Baggio’s arrival, and we quickly arranged for him to take the number 10. He was a humble, sensitive, and ironical person—an exceptional figure even today."

[b]As a former Lazio player, what do you think of Baroni’s new cycle at the club this season, and how do you view the team’s progress?

"Baroni’s Lazio has begun a new cycle, and that requires patience from the fans and the club. So far, I believe they’ve achieved more than expected."

As a former Napoli player, what do you think of the team’s performance this season, and do you believe Conte can win the title this year?

"This season, Napoli isn’t involved in European competitions, which could help them manage training and match preparations more efficiently. Conte has brought passion, commitment, and dedication, and so far, things are going as expected. But the season is still long."

What do you think about the work done by two coaches you know wel l—Pecchia and Nesta — at Parma and Monza in this Serie A season?

"It’s never easy to carve out important spaces for teams like Parma and Monza in Serie A. However, I’m convinced that the work of Nesta and Pecchia will bring the desired results in the long run."

[b]What’s your take on this Serie A season so far, and who do you think could be the surprise of the season?

"At the moment, the league reflects the values of the teams and the transfers they’ve made. There haven't been any real surprises yet, and I don’t think there will be. Maybe Torino could sneak into the top seven, but beyond that, it’s all about the big clubs."

[b]What do you think of the recent performances of the Italian national team, and where do you believe they can go in the future?

"With Spalletti at the helm, the national team has entered an important new phase. There are many young players, and Spalletti knows exactly how to bring the best out of them. If given time to work, I believe we’ll soon see a competitive Italian side again."

[b]Lastly, regarding your future: You’ve also worked in Beach Soccer. Why did you choose that path, and do you plan to return to Beach Soccer, or will you focus on football?

"Beach Soccer was a pleasant chapter at the beginning of my coaching career. Today, I coach and manage a grassroots football club with 200 kids. I’m not thinking about the future yet, but I’ll consider any proposals that come my way."