Gilardino delighted with Genoa players for victory at Parma

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino was left delighted with the passion of his players for their 1-0 win at Parma.

Andrea Pinamonti struck in the second-half for Genoa's winner, which eased the pressure on Gilardino.

It's always difficult to get out of difficulties, besides the victory, what did you like in particular?

"We were a team. This contains many positive nuances. I have had answers in these weeks from the group, even from the difficulties and tonight we have collected. Great interpretation of the match, even from the very young people on the pitch. It is not a given, in an emergency situation, I tried to isolate the team from these situations and I will continue to do so. This year we are called to the feat for how the beginning was and for how everything that happens off the pitch is evolving. We must give credit to the boys, I am alone with them but I don't care, let's go and fight until the end, I will defend them to the death."

What can Mario Balotelli give?

"I applaud the whole team, those who played and those who came in, who came in with the right mentality. I'm happy for Mario, he's very motivated, he'll have to train consistently and accumulate minutes, I'm convinced that in his best conditions he can give us a lot. It will depend on him."

You said you feel alone, do you lack the support of the club?

"This is the reality, these are the feelings a coach feels during the week. I don't want to go into details, I think about working on the pitch with the team, isolating them from other situations. It wasn't easy, there were many defeats, even undeserved ones like against Fiorentina. But putting in a performance like that in Parma means that the team is giving everything, they have desire and determination, we moved the ball and created chances. We won the second balls. Credit must be given to the team that must continue like this, heads down because the journey is arduous and long, a fundamental match awaits us in four days."

This win is fundamental and distances the criticism:

"Especially on a mental level, we came from two defeats and we were slapped, but we did not suffer psychological repercussions. We fought, we stayed in the game, well done everyone, it was not easy at all. It was not an easy period but this shows that the team is attached to the shirt and to a work path that we have been on for a long time, this is fundamental."

You removed the two wingers, putting fresh forces on the wings:

"That was the idea, Zanoli and Martin had spent a lot, it was right to change the wingers. It was a good replacement. Everyone played well, even Masini when he came on. We need people who fight, who run. Thorsby and Frendrup do 14 kilometers per game, Pinamonti and Ekhator sacrificed themselves and were also good up front. Behind the defense moved well."

Morten Frendrup had a big impact, does he seem to have fully recovered?

"Both him and Thorsby are our driving forces, they ran a lot, we recovered a lot of balls. Suzuki's throws were coming but we ran well and we also got the second ball. Parma's qualities could have put us in difficulty, we were good at understanding the type of match, we had prepared it well."

Can this sacrifice be an example to the club?

"I think about the boys and the pitch, protecting the team. It's not a simple situation. This question shouldn't be asked of me, others should answer. As I've already said, we need to love these boys and especially Genoa, it's a team that gives everything, a crowd that always applauds us and loves the team. If they see that the boys give everything, they'll always be on our side. This picture needs to be 360 ​​degrees, for the good of the team."