Genoa matchwinner Pinamonti: Balotelli already giving us a lot

Genoa striker Andrea Pinamonti was delighted to prove the matchwinner at Parma on Monday night.

The win also marked the debut of new signing Mario Balotelli, who came on in the second-half of the 1-0 win.

Pinamonti said afterwards, "This success is worth a lot because we all know the difficult moment we are going through, but we have always been united and from my point of view I think that with a positive result we can get going, so I hope it is a good omen for Thursday and the other matches.

"At the moment it's not a cliché, but I'm really only thinking about Genoa (rather than an Italy call), about doing well here and getting out of this difficult moment, also with goals. Let's think about this first, then we'll see about the rest."

Asked if Balotelli has lifted the squad, he added: "Definitely. Mario has just arrived, but he has given us a lot. He has a career that doesn't need to be said because he has done so many things, I'm sure he will be able to do very well here too and in addition he brings his experience and his character, which is very useful at this moment."