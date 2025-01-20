Parma set Man price as Fiorentina, Como make their move

Tribal Football
Parma have set their price for striker Dennis Man.

The Romania international is attracting interest from Como and Fiorentina this month.

TMW says while reluctant, Parma will sell Man for an offer of €20m or higher.

Fiorentina have already had a bid of €12m for Man rejected by Parma in recent days.

Man said last month:  "I think I can reach higher. I try to do my best, to give everything on the pitch. Anything can happen.

"Idol? It was Adrian Mutu, all of us Romanians watched him as kids because he played at a higher level. He did well here in Italy, we all watched him to learn.

"Qualify for the World Cup? Yes, I think so because we have created a strong group. We are all young, we also played together in the Under 21s, I think we can get there."

