Como are eyeing Manchester United fullback Tyrell Malacia.

The Holland international has been made available for loan in the final weeks of this month's transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Malacia is ready to move away and a switch abroad is being mooted.

Voetbal International says Como are keen, with coach Cesc Fabregas in the market for a new fullback.

Talks are expected to step up this week between the two clubs.