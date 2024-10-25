Parma president Krause announces new Pecchia deal on live US TV

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia has signed a new contract.

Pecchia has penned a new agreement to 2027 after guiding Parma back into Serie A this season.

Parma president Kyle Krause announced the new deal on CBS Sports, stating: "Thank you for having me here with you again, I am thrilled to be here but I am especially thrilled to announce that we have renewed the contract of mister Fabio Pecchia.

"He has been a fundamental asset for the club and an important part in building what is part of our vision. The new contract lasts until the 2026/2027 season.

"It's part of the positive collaboration we have together, him with the club and also with me, I spent time with him, he's a great guy. It's clear what he's done in terms of team cohesion, performance and also tactically. He's the right man for our future, so we renew our commitment to him and to the first men's team of Parma Calcio, we continue to grow with stability."