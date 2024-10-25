AXED: Saudi Federation announce Mancini departure

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is set for an eye-watering pay-out this week.

The Italian is being let go as the manager of Saudi Arabia’s national team after only 14 months in charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 59-year-old was appointed last summer and has managed seven wins in the past 18 games.

A statement on the matter read: "The Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Federation and the coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, reached a joint agreement today, which includes the end of the contractual relationship."

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation added that they would be picking a successor in the coming days.

The Saudis are going to have to work hard to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, as they prepare to take on Australia and Indonesia in qualifiers.