Juventus rep in Brazil for talks over Flamengo defender Ortiz

Juventus are eyeing Flamengo defender Léo Ortiz.

Tuttosport says Juve see Ortiz as potential cover for Gleison Bremer after his knee surgery.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 28 year-old left RB Bragantino for Flamengo earlier this year and holds Italian citizenship.

Juve chief Cristiano Giuntoli has posted a representative to watch Ortiz this week and make contact with Fla.

Fla paid €7m to sign Ortiz and will insist on making a profit should Giuntoli firm up Juve's interest.