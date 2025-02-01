Parma chief Pederzoli takes media conference after Lecce defeat; confirms Pecchia

Parma sporting director Mauro Pederzoli took the post-match press conference after Friday night's 3-1 home defeat to Lecce.

Parma went ahead through a converted penalty by Emanuele Valeri, but they were then overrun as Nikola Krstovic struck an equaliser before Santiago Pierotti hit a second-half brace.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Pederzoli stood in at the post-match media conference for coach Fabio Pecchia.

You are here in place of Pecchia, for what reason?

"It's a bitter evening, a difficult moment. It seemed right to me as a club to be here to talk and explain. There's nothing else, let's remove any doubts, there's no dismissal in the air."

How do you explain this moment? It was a direct clash...

"It was a direct clash, the standings say so and it is clear. The teams interpreted it with their own characteristics. Lecce won, credit to them who did better than us. Parma however played a serious match trying until the end, the result does not prove us right, it must be accepted but we must have the strength to leave it behind us."

Does this performance bring you back to the market?

"Three days are a long time on the market, but we've already done a lot, we've signed five players. We're dealing with injuries and suspensions. We'll be careful in these three days, but the bulk of it has been done."

Do we need players who are ready for this final part of the season?

"We have also taken players who are used to playing in this championship. Everyone needs to adapt, maybe a little less for those who already played in Serie A. The objective of the market is always to strengthen the team and improve certain positions, there are times like now where injuries and suspensions don't help you. Today the squad wasn't complete."

Does the protest mean that something is broken with the fans?

"The fans' anger is ours. We have to give to them, not ask. The hope is that nothing is broken, behind the anger there is love for this club. I have learned to appreciate the fans' affection for this team, I am sure they will be ready to support us from the next one."

Could there be a ritiro?

"We don't believe in these methods and we don't believe there is a need for this. We need to work seriously and carefully."

Do you keep repeating the same mistakes?

"Every game is a story in itself. We repeated some mistakes, just as we sometimes repeated positive things. The team has positive and negative characteristics like each other. I think today's game is different from others. In Milan the performance surprised and gratified everyone."

How do you help this group?

"We have a young group that works hard. In our opinion, they need to continue working, feel trust and affection from the club. This is the path we want to take."

How much did injuries affect us? Parma was without a soul...

"It would be too easy to blame injuries. We've had a lot of them, long ones, other teams have had them too. They have to be accepted and we have to react. We did it on the market, plugging holes left by injuries. Did the defeat in Milan leave its mark? It's hard to say, it was definitely hard on a mental level. Today we weren't a team without a soul, the defeat doesn't depend on that and not even on the defeat at San Siro."

So what didn't work today?

"We started off tense, then we took the lead and conceded the equaliser on a great goal from our opponents. A negative turning point, things would have changed when we were ahead at half-time. In the second half we started well, then we conceded a goal and this hit us hard, we struggled to react."

The team has difficulty in the way they defend, do you need to improve on this?

"The data says this, we have specific characteristics. The technical and tactical analysis is not up to me, I'm here for another reason. We have conceded many goals, this must make us reflect."

Six defeats and two victories in direct clashes, you have conceded five goals to Lecce who have scored 18. Do they make us understand the value of Parma?

"The data is indisputable. Points are points wherever they are made, our objective is to save ourselves, it is clear that it would be better to have different numbers in direct clashes. The points made have shown that we can compete at all levels, we hope to improve this data starting from the direct clash in Cagliari."