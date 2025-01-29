Man Utd agree deal with Lecce for talented defender Dorgu who is set to sign for the club

Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu is close to signing for Manchester United this week as the two clubs have reportedly agreed on a deal.

The Denmark international is edging closer to becoming Ruben Amorim’s first signing since becoming manager this season as negotiations for the 20-year-old reach the final stages. This is according to the PA news agency who state that the deal has been agreed with the Serie A side this week.

An initial 30M euros (£25.1M) plus 5m euros (£4.2M) in add-ons is understood to have been agreed but as United prepares for their Europa League group stage game against FCSB on Thursday night the deal may not be announced until Friday.

United’s challenging profit and sustainability considerations have forced Amorim to stick with Diogo Dalot throughout the season but now with reports suggesting forward Marcus Rashford may leave the club, it may open a door for Dorgu to be brought in.

Currently, Antony is the only major departure as he left to Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season but Amorim is looking to sell many players who he feels are deadwood at the club to free up funds.

Amorim would have to sell these players before the 30th of June in order to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules if the 20-year-old is brought in this week.