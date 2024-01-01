Palladino pleased as Fiorentina see off New Saints

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was happy after their Europa Conference League win against New Saints.

Yacine Adli and Moise Kean struck the goals for the Viola on Thursday night.

“It was a good response from the lads, I thanked them for working so hard. We learned that it’s never easy in the Conference League, as you encounter teams who defend very deep, cover all the spaces and it was complicated to break them down in the first half,” Palladino told Sky Italia.

“We did what we needed to, pinned the opponents back, created lots of scoring opportunities, but we had a bit more width in the second half, made a few tactical modifications and it was a positive performance.

“I know that I can count on everyone, so it was pleasing to see those who haven’t had much space so far this season stepping up, and the other positive is that we kept another clean sheet. Our defensive solidity is very important.”

Rolando Mandragora suffered a suspected knee sprain on the night.

Palladino added, “I don’t want to assume the worst or make any diagnosis before having tests, but looking at his face and hearing what he said, I do think this is likely serious.”